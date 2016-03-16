login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Jidenna is in Lagos! Get the Scoop on his “Album Versus Singles In The Digital Era” Interactive Forum happening TODAY
The Rise of a New Giant - Elitehub.org
Tabble tennis player slumps and dies in Kwara state
TechCabal daily: Mo’ funds, mo’ services
Guy in #KeepTheChangeBae drama apologises
Trending Nigerian News
Ekiti resuscitates export promotion committee, set to promote exports
Messi is a ‘teddy bear’ says Maradona
Naira Watch: Naira falls to N390/$
Long suffering women spill the beans on their partners' most annoying habits
LADOL Boss, Jadesimi, to Address Global Forum on Devt
25
views
Messi is a ‘teddy bear’ says Maradona
Added March 30, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Messi is a ‘teddy bear’ says Maradona
added March 30, 2017 from
Vanguard News
'Messi is a good player, but C.Ronaldo will win the Ballon D'or this year' - Former footballer Roberto Carlos says
added June 06, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Taiwan independence is a dead end, says China
added December 14, 2016 from
The Punch News
We have shown that Edo is a viable state, says Oshiomhole
added August 20, 2016 from
The Punch News
Maiduguri attack: Boko Haram is a godless group, says Buhari
added March 16, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us