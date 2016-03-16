25

views
Unfave

Messi is a ‘teddy bear’ says Maradona

Added March 30, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Messi is a ‘teddy bear’ says Maradona
    added March 30, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. 'Messi is a good player, but C.Ronaldo will win the Ballon D'or this year' - Former footballer Roberto Carlos says
    added June 06, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Taiwan independence is a dead end, says China
    added December 14, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. We have shown that Edo is a viable state, says Oshiomhole
    added August 20, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Maiduguri attack: Boko Haram is a godless group, says Buhari
    added March 16, 2016 from The Punch News