Borussia Dortmund will be without Mario Goetze for the forseeable future after a medical check revealed a metabolism disorder, the latest set-back for Germany’s World Cup hero. “I am in the process of getting treatment and I will do everything I can to get back into training as quickly as possible to help my team […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 27, 2017

from The Punch News