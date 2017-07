Friday Olokor, Jos There was tension on Monday at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, as the institution’s management terminated the appointment of over 400 academic and non-academic staff employed by the erstwhile Vice Chancellor, Prof. Hilary Edeoga. Sources said that the affected workers were being owed six months’ salary, and the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 03, 2017

from The Punch News