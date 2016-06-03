Michelle Obama has only harsh words for women who voted for US President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections. The former first lady, speaking at a sales and marketing conference in Boston, said women who voted against Clinton voted against their own interests, New York Post reports. She said: Quite frankly, we saw this in this […] The post Michelle Obama criticizes Female Trump Voters appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 28, 2017

from Bella Naija

