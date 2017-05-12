11

Mike Abdul shares New SIngle “Shout About” for Indepence Celebrations | Listen on BN

Multiple award winning recording and performing gospel artiste Mike Abdul releases a new single titled “Shout About” off his “Korede” Album officially released in 2016. The Spaghetti Records boss, shares this awesome song in light of Nigeria’s 57th year Independence celebration. Mike prays that: May NIGERIA Succeed, May Our Efforts Count, Hardwork is Good; Teamwork […] The post Mike Abdul shares New SIngle “Shout About” for Indepence Celebrations | Listen ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 01, 2017
from Bella Naija

