Mikel, Ighalo lead Super Eagles squad for Cameroon

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has named team captain Mikel Obi, forward Odion Ighalo and Israel–based marksman Anthony Nwakaeme as squad members ahead of the battle against Cameroon on 1 September. Rohr, on Tuesday, released his list of players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying duels with Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions. According to reports […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 23, 2017
from The Punch News

