3

views
Unfave

MIKEL, MOSES, IGHALO HEAD 23-MAN SQUAD FOR ZAMBIA

Added September 26, 2017
from Cybereagles

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ghana reveals 23-man squad for Nations Cup
    added December 18, 2009 from The Punch News
  2. Keshi names 23-man squad
    added August 31, 2013 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  3. England's 26 man squad for EURO 2016 released; Dele Alli, Marcos Rashford and Jamie Vardy make it
    added May 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Nigeria announce 23-man WC squad, drop Everton striker Anichebe
    added May 31, 2010 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  5. Tanzania Release 20-Man Squad For Super Eagles Clash
    added August 25, 2016 from Complete Sports