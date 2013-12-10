login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Trump responds North Korea’s nuclear threat to U.S.
Sunday Oliseh: Why I Joined Fortuna
Wow! Checkout these photos of a lady with her sister and mother
'We Gang raped 9 women in Charity Bus Stop' - Suspect
BN Beauty: A Quick & Simple “Fresh Face” Makeup Tutorial from ColoursbyRay
Trending Nigerian News
Four-man gang rapes 57-year-old woman, eight others
JTF shuts fuel stations in Yobe over Boko Haram
Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Over Aguero Vs Burnley
“The Day I Came To Nigeria To See Ik, He Went To Borrow N10k So He Can Get Me From The Airport” – Sonia Ogbonna
Man kills friend over contribution to repair fuse
10
views
Mikel shuns big China money move for Valencia
Added January 02, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Mikel shuns big China money move for Valencia
added January 02, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Real Madrid Make Shock Move For Mikel
added April 27, 2015 from
Complete Sports
Ujah shuns big money move for Bremen
added July 04, 2015 from
Vanguard News
Neuer is not for sale – Guardiola
added December 10, 2013 from
The Punch News
Okala hails move for ex-Rangers Hall of Fame
added December 29, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us