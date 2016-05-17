login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
INEC flags-off CVR exercise in Lagos
BREAKING: Accord Party defeats APC, PDP Delta Assembly by-election
Aviation Round Table mourns Borishade
Nigeria’s president works from home, sparking rumors about his health
Photos: RRS nabs 8 miscreants in Ojodu - Berger for extorting motorists
Trending Nigerian News
Ozhekome flays Kanu’s bail condition, urges lawyers to file variation appeal
Civil societies fault Nnamdi Kanu’s bail conditions
Stanbic IBTC’s instant account opening service in open beta
Injured Mikel Flies To England For Surgery
Woman allegedly incurs N757,000 debt at Lagos bar
17
views
Militancy: Seplat ships 3m barrels of oil through Warri refinery
Added April 26, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Militancy: Seplat ships 3m barrels of oil through Warri refinery
added April 26, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
Nigeria losing 800,000 barrels of oil daily – Kachikwu
added May 17, 2016 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Nigeria losing 800,000 barrels of oil daily – Kachikwu
added May 17, 2016 from
The Punch News
ExxonMobil Discovers One Billion Barrels of Oil in Nigeria
added October 27, 2016 from
This Day News
ExxonMobil discovers one billion barrels of oil in Nigeria
added October 27, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us