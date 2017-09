Clement Nnachi, Abakaliki The General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Adamu Abubakar, has ordered the commencement of the first phase of free medical services to the people of Amaagu community in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The medical service is in compliance with the directive of the Chief of […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 18, 2017

from The Punch News