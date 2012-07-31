Military Task Force Intercepts 213 Vehicles of Armed Vigilantes in Jos

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos The military Special Task Force (STF) in Jos yesterday said it intercepted 213 vehicles of armed vigilantes making unauthorised entery into the state. Commander of the task force, Major General Rogers Ibe Nicholas, who disclosed this during a courtesy call on the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added March 21, 2017

from This Day News

