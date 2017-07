The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has commended the efforts of the Chairman, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Tony Elumelu, to job creation as a strategy for poverty alleviation in Nigeria and Africa. The minister gave the commendation at the 30th anniversary of the Transcorp Hilton Abuja. “I am here because Tony […]

Added July 19, 2017

from The Punch News