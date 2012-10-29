login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Biafra National Guard threatens FG on release IPOB members, says days of reckoning is close
LG election: Protest rocks Igbo-Eze south over chairmanship position
PDP believes in restructuring – Adeyeye
CHAN 2018 qualifiers: Ghana crash out
Governor Obaseki condoles with the Ogiefa Family
Trending Nigerian News
Afrobasket 2017: Nigeria defeat DR Congo, face Egypt today - Premium Times
Nigeria is addicted to oil—here's how it can, and must, change
FG moves to check excessive use of ascorbic acid in foods
Nigerian president returns from London after medical treatment
NPFL Matchday 35: FC IfeanyiUbah tackle Akwa United in race for continental football
12
views
Ministry to prop up SMEs via technology deployment — Onu
Added August 20, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Ministry to prop up SMEs via technology deployment — Onu
added August 20, 2017 from
Vanguard News
UPDATE 1-Nigeria central bank sells treasury bills to prop up naira
added May 05, 2017 from
Reuters Nigeria
Brazil central bank commits $60bn to prop up currency
added August 25, 2013 from
The Punch News
WAfrica Crude-Asian buying props up Nigerian levels
added October 29, 2012 from
Reuters Nigeria
Govt to set up technology bank
added December 05, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us