MMM participants lose patience, attack each other, guiders

The cracks within the MMM community in Nigeria have continued to widen with many of the three million participants in the Ponzi scheme losing patience and trading accusations due to their inability to get their money out of the scheme after waiting for more than a month. After being mocked Nigerians opposed to the scheme […] The post MMM participants lose patience, attack each other, guiders appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 19, 2017
from The Punch News

