MMM: The bigger the money, the longer the waiting period

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday expressed happiness with the return of MMM, but say its new system of payment has dampened their morale. Participants of the scheme have continued to celebrate the return of the controversial money-doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, which resumed activities on January 13. The new system of […] The post MMM: The bigger the money, the longer the waiting period appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 17, 2017
from The Punch News

