Nasarawa state Police command has arrested two persons in connections with a mob action that led to the death of a soldier, Lance Cpl. Ayuba Ali, on Monday in Akwanga, Nasarawa state. The command’s spokesman, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lafia. Idirisu said that available […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 15, 2017

from The Punch News