Mob sets man ablaze in Benue over attempted stealing

Afeez Hanafi The police in Benue State have recovered the charred body of a suspected thief who was set ablaze by an angry mob. The man and two other accomplices had reportedly sneaked into a primary health care centre in Gbatse in the Ushongo Local Government Area around 3am on Sunday to steal a water […] The post Mob sets man ablaze in Benue over attempted stealing appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added January 17, 2017
