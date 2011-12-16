5

Model born with defect wants to Inspire others to live a fuller Life

Lyric Mariah Heard was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome, a random, non-genetic birth defect that’s caused in-utero. She’s a gorgeous model with only one foot and two disfigured hands. However, from her Instagram page, the 21-year-old doesn’t host a pity party for herself. She preaches a message of self-love and self-acceptance. I will be here, you will always see me […] The post Model born with defect wants to Inspire others to live a fuller Life appeared first on BellaNaija.
