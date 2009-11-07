Mohammed: It Will Be a Tragedy If PDP Returns to Power

Despite the lacklustre performance of ‎his All Progressives Congress, Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has warned Nigerians against returning the Peoples Democratic Party to power, saying it will be returning to Egypt. He spoke with Political Editors in Lagos. Tobi Soniyi was there and presents the excerpts: What is your perspective on […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 08, 2017

from This Day News

