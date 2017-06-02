The remains of Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya has arrived Nigeria from Canada. Olaiya died following a cardiac arrest just two months after giving birth last month. A service of songs was held in her honour on Tuesday. Watch: BREAKING: Moji Olaiya’s body arrives Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja and was received by family and friends . […] The post Moji Olaiya’s Remains Arrive Nigeria | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added June 07, 2017

