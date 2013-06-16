26

views
Unfave

Monkeypox: Hospital discharges infected doctor, minor

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa A doctor and an 11-year-old who were infected by the Monkeypox virus presently ravaging Bayelsa State have been discharged. The Chief Medical Director, Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri – where 11 cases of the virus were being handled – Prof. Dimie Ogoina, said that the two were discharged after treatment. The CMD, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 06, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Monkeypox: Hospital discharges infected doctor, minor
    added October 06, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Infected doctor not dead -FG
    added August 04, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. We’ll shutdown private hospitals, striking Kenyan doctors tell govt
    added December 08, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. LAUTECH hospital sacks residents doctors   
    added May 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Hospital discharges injured NANS official
    added June 16, 2013 from Vanguard News