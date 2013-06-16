Monkeypox: Hospital discharges infected doctor, minor

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa A doctor and an 11-year-old who were infected by the Monkeypox virus presently ravaging Bayelsa State have been discharged. The Chief Medical Director, Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri – where 11 cases of the virus were being handled – Prof. Dimie Ogoina, said that the two were discharged after treatment. The CMD, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 06, 2017

from The Punch News

