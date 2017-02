Fola Ojo When life presents itself with plethora of challenges and our backs against the wall of difficulties, many of us pray to God. When prickly thorns stuck in our tough flesh refuse to go away, and tears that will not dry well up in our eyes, we seek the face of God. When troubles […] The post More than the wiles of politicians appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 16, 2017

from The Punch News