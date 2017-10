More winners have emerged in the on-going Access Bank Plc’s ‘Family Fortune Promo’ as the bank recently rewarded 118 customers in its second monthly draw. The event, which held at the bank’s Alausa Branch in Ikeja, produced 50 customers who won DSTV decoders while another 30 got N50,000 worth of shopping vouchers. Also, 20 customers […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 10, 2017

from This Day News