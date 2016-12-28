CAF official Amaju Pinnick has said that Morocco intends to put in a bid to host the 2026 World Cup before the deadline next month. According to Punch, interested countries have been given a deadline of August 11 to state their interest in hosting the competition. USA, Canada, and Mexico have already stated their interest. […] The post Morocco to bid to host 2026 World Cup appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added July 27, 2017

from Bella Naija

