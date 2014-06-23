29

MOSOP suspends three youths over alleged attack on president

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People has suspended three youth leaders who are members of its youth wing, the National Youth Council of Ogoni People. The youths, identified as Dr. Young Npkah, Barinuazor Emmanuel and Eric Peekate, were suspended indefinitely for allegedly taking actions that were inimical to […]
