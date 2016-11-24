A Ghanaian pastor who also doubles as marriage counsellor has declared that virgins are a burden to the men who are “unfortunate” enough to get into relationships with one. “Virginity is a burden,” Pastor George Lutterodt declared. “Look, if you gather 10 men in Ghana, eight of them don’t want to have virgins because virgins are […] The post Most men hate virgins because virginity is a burden –Pastor appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 27, 2017

from The Punch News

