Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will face no further action from the English Football Association following his dismissal in the Premier League clash at Southampton at the weekend. The 54-year-old was sent to the stands by referee Craig Pawson for encroaching on the pitch during stoppage time of his side’s 1-0 win at St Mary’s […]

Added September 25, 2017

from The Punch News