16

views
Unfave

MTN & Arsenal launched an Exciting Partnership in Lagos this Weekend! Get the Scoop & Photos

Arsenal Football Club may have lost their match against Chelsea on Saturday, but there was cheery news for the club’s legion of fans in Nigeria as well as other football lovers all over the country as MTN Nigeria formally announced their partnership with Arsenal FC. The event saw dignitaries and Nigerians from all works of […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added February 05, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. MTN & Arsenal launched an Exciting Partnership in Lagos this Weekend! Get the Scoop & Photos
    added February 05, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Lagos Take Over! #TheSpecialOne Party live in Lagos This Weekend
    added February 17, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. Fashion Fabulosity in Accra This Weekend at the 2012 Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2012 – View the Schedule & All the Details
    added August 15, 2012 from Bella Naija
  4. Woman Shares How She Was Almost Swindled By An Old Woman In Lagos Island
    added December 14, 2016 from Woman.ng
  5. Dare Art Alade to host the unveiling of GAC Motors’ latest GS4 brand in Lagos this December
    added December 07, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog