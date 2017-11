MTN is closing the year with a groundswell of goodwill, recognition and celebration. In addition to being named the Most Valuable Brand by Top 50 Brands Nigeria for the second consecutive year, MTN received the highest accolades at the Nigerian Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA) organised by the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria […]

