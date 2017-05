MTN, South Africa’s mobile telecom giant, has agreed on a three-year $5 million sponsorship deal with the Cameroon Professional Football League. According to the agreement signed in Yaoundé, MTN Cameroon will invest $1.7 million in the local soccer annually for the next three years. MTN Cameroon CEO Philisiwe Sibiya, who signed the deal on behalf […]

Added May 14, 2017

