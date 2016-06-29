32

MTN pays N80bn of N330bn fine — FG

The Federal Government says MTN had paid N80bn of the N330bn fine imposed on it for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards. The Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, said that the company paid the sum for the first year. It will be recalled that MTN was initially fined $5.2bn (N1.04tn) […] The post MTN pays N80bn of N330bn fine — FG appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
