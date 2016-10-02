15

views
Unfave

MTN surprises Football Fans in Lagos & Ibadan with amazing Prizes under the MTN-Arsenal Partnership

Football enthusiasts were entertained last Sunday at viewing centres in Lagos and Ibadan, while watching the English Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC under the MTN-Arsenal partnership struck earlier this year. The football fans who thronged the O’jez restaurant inside the National Stadium in Lagos and the Watershed centre, were rewarded with […] The post MTN surprises Football Fans in Lagos & Ibadan with amazing Prizes under the MTN-Arsenal Partnership appeared first ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 18, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. MTN surprises Football Fans in Lagos & Ibadan with amazing Prizes under the MTN-Arsenal Partnership
    added September 18, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. 31 die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto crash
    added September 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Photos: Taxi driver plows into President Barrow's supporters and football fans in Gambia, injuring at least 30 people
    added February 06, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. One dies in Lagos-Ibadan road crash
    added November 28, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Two die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway tanker explosion
    added October 02, 2016 from The Punch News