Mugabe fires VP seen as succession candidate

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday, the government said, as the battle to succeed the veteran leader intensified between Mnangagwa and Mugabe’s wife, Grace. “(President) Mugabe has exercised his powers to relieve honourable vice president E.D. Mnangagwa of his position as vice president,” Information Minister, Simon Khaya Moyo, told a […]

Added November 06, 2017

