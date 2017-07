Garbine Muguruza stormed to her first Wimbledon title and shattered Venus Williams’ history bid with a majestic 7-5, 6-0 victory in Saturday’s final. Muguruza overwhelmed Williams with a supreme display of power hitting in 77 minutes on Centre Court to become only the second Spanish woman to win Wimbledon. Watched from the Royal Box by […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 15, 2017

from The Punch News