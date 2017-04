Beginning from May 1, 2017, the prices for DStv and GOtv packages will be increased by 5 per cent. This was disclosed in a text message from MultiChoice, owners of DStv and GOtv on Sunday. “Dear DStv customer, due to a price adjustment, your Premium package fee changed from N13,980 to N14,700, effective May 1, […]

Added April 03, 2017

from Bella Naija