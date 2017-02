MultiChoice will be turning up the football fever with the addition of the rest of the 2016/17 Emirates FA Cup season to all DStv packages and GOtv Plus at no extra cost! From February 18, until May 27, all active DStv customers on Compact, Family and Access as well as GOtv Plus will score big […]

Added February 10, 2017

