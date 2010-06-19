18

views
Unfave

Muslim teenager gets abused and receives death threats after she was filmed twerking in hijab

A Muslim teenager believed to be about 17 years has received death threats after a video emerged of her twerking with a masked man in the middle of a busy Birmingham city centre while passers-by gathered around to watch. In the offending video, the girl can be seen dancing and thrusting her derrière back and forth against the man's crotch while clapping and singing along. The photo was posted
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 08, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Muslim teenager gets abused and receives death threats after she was filmed twerking in hijab
    added March 08, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. NFL player Colin Kaepernick reveals he's received death threats since his decision not to stand during the national anthem
    added September 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Nigeria's Kaita receives death threats after red card
    added June 19, 2010 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  4. Celebrity Big Brother increases its security after Chloe Khan who pole danced topless and begged for sex receives death threats
    added August 12, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Kaita receives death threats
    added June 19, 2010 from Super Sport