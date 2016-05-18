Fruitful is a romantic drama that follows the lives of three couples and the different ways they navigate through the challenges that come with starting up a family. This movie explores the challenges, the joy and all the drama that accompany the issue of conception in our modern society. Fruitful stars Bimbo Akintola, Yemi Blaq, […] The post Must Watch Trailer! Bimbo Akintola, Yemi Blaq & Kalu Ikeagwu Star in “Fruitful” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 08, 2017

from Bella Naija

