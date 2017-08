President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said contrary to insinuations, he was a full member of All Progressives Congress and remained there “body and spirit’’. Saraki said at a Forum in Abuja that the speculations were part of the mischievous activities against him and urged the public the discountenance them. He said that those […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 03, 2017

from The Punch News