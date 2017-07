Who was the first celebrity you first styled? I have worked with some major public figures over the years but sincerely speaking, I like saying that my Dad was my first celebrity I styled. When it comes to the mainstream celebrities, I have styled the likes of Burna Boy, Bryan Okwara, Dayo Adeneye, Dammy Krane, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 14, 2017

from The Punch News