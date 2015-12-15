My govt not marginalising South-East, Buhari tells Igbo leaders

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said allegations of under-representation of Igbos in his government were unfounded. He said while he gave the South-East zone four substantive ministers, he could not take any decision on foreign policy and investments without the input of two of them. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 13, 2017

from The Punch News

