A middle aged woman married to two husbands in Ibadan has gotten the leave of a Customary Court to divorce one of the husbands. The woman, Modinat Mufutau, on Tuesday told an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi in Ibadan how she alternated two husbands in order to satisfy herself and get enough money to take care […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 22, 2017

from The Punch News