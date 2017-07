The House of Representatives member for Afikpo-North/Afikpo-South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Igariwey Iduma-Enwo, speaks to JOHN AMEH on his legislative efforts Why must the National Assembly and the Executive quarrel over the budget every year? It is difficult to put a finger on it. You must look at it from various angles. One is […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 16, 2017

from The Punch News