A civil servant, Victoria Igbo, on Monday told a Nyanya Customary Court, Abuja, that her pastor hurried her into marring “the wrong man.” Victoria, who filed a petition seeking dissolution of her marriage, said her pastor did not give her enough time to make up her mind before marriage. “My husband proposed to marry me […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 08, 2017

from The Punch News