login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Ideye favoured to get Eagles nod ahead of Ighalo
GOtv promises more content
Exclusionist policies led to Civil War, Boko Haram crisis— Bishop Kukah
Reps task FG on healthcare for inmates
Currency depreciation in Nigeria, Egypt depresses Africa’s insurance premium
Trending Nigerian News
Mixed reactions trail Acting President’s Democracy Day Speech
Company promotes student welfare with 15,000 beds
IPOB raises alarm, alleges Army, DSS have perfected plan to kill or arrest Nnamdi Kanu
My predeccesor wasted huge security votes—Gov Abubakar
Huddersfield Edge Reading On Penalties, Gain Promotion To EPL
19
views
My predeccesor wasted huge security votes—Gov Abubakar
Added May 29, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
My predeccesor wasted huge security votes—Gov Abubakar
added May 29, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Salaries: Workers demand cut in governors’ security votes
added May 15, 2015 from
The Punch News
Contrary to public perception, govs don’t control security vote – Gov. Abubakar
added May 06, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Obi: Security Vote is Our Biggest Source of Waste
added May 01, 2017 from
This Day News
Security Votes: EFCC, ICPC, 36 govs oppose suit
added November 21, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us