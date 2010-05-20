16

views
Unfave

My sister met killer ‘husband’ for the first time in June –Brother

Simon Utebor The family of Onyinye Eze, an employee of Globacom Nigeria Limited, allegedly murdered by her Australia returnee ‘husband’, Mr. Stephen Akpata, have described the suspect as a liar and swindler. On August 16, 2017, Akpata, according to police records, an indigene of Delta State and popularly called Bishop because he reportedly administered a […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 09, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. My sister met killer ‘husband’ for the first time in June –Brother
    added September 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Watch: Incredible moment identical twin sisters separated at birth are reunited for the first time
    added January 12, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. [PHOTOS] For the first time in over 100 days, Buhari, Osinbajo meet on Nigerian soil
    added August 19, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Kim K spotted for the first time in LA following Paris robbery (photos)
    added October 14, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. US prices fall for the first time in 13 months
    added May 20, 2010 from The Punch News