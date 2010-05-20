My sister met killer ‘husband’ for the first time in June –Brother

Simon Utebor The family of Onyinye Eze, an employee of Globacom Nigeria Limited, allegedly murdered by her Australia returnee ‘husband’, Mr. Stephen Akpata, have described the suspect as a liar and swindler. On August 16, 2017, Akpata, according to police records, an indigene of Delta State and popularly called Bishop because he reportedly administered a […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 09, 2017

from The Punch News

