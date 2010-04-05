7

My son died of Cardiac Arrest – Tinubu

Former governor of Lagos state and APC national leader Bola Tinubu has released a statement following his son Jide‘s demise. Jide died on Tuesday after suffering from cardiac arrest, Tinubu’s statement said. Tinubu thanked President Buhari, state governors, senators and Nigerians who commiserated with his family after Jide’s demise. Read the statement released by Tinubu’s […] The post My son died of Cardiac Arrest – Tinubu appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 03, 2017
from Bella Naija

