My wife became depressed when MMM froze accounts — Husband of woman that committed suicide in Benue

Makurdi, the Benue State capital, was thrown into mourning last Friday after the discovery of a lifeless body of a mother of two said to have drowned herself due to her inability to repay the loan of N400,000 she invested in MMM, writes JOHN CHARLES Husband of 34-year-old mother of two, Gloria Samson, whose lifeless […] The post My wife became depressed when MMM froze accounts — Husband of woman that committed suicide in Benue appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 29, 2017
from The Punch News

