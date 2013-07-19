Makurdi, the Benue State capital, was thrown into mourning last Friday after the discovery of a lifeless body of a mother of two said to have drowned herself due to her inability to repay the loan of N400,000 she invested in MMM, writes JOHN CHARLES Husband of 34-year-old mother of two, Gloria Samson, whose lifeless […] The post My wife became depressed when MMM froze accounts — Husband of woman that committed suicide in Benue appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

