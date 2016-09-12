10

views
Unfave

N2bn Hotel Allegedly Belonging to Patience Jonathan Seized by EFCC

A hotel allegedly belonging to former First Lady Patience Jonathan‘s has been seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), punch reports. The hotel valued to be about N2bn by some of the area’s estate agents is not yet open to the public. She is said to have not visited the hotel this year as against […] The post N2bn Hotel Allegedly Belonging to Patience Jonathan Seized by EFCC appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added June 10, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Court declines making restraining order on Patience Jonathan’s $15.5m
    added November 22, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. EFCC seizes Patience Jonathan’s N2bn hotel
    added June 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. $20m accounts: Patience Jonathan may forfeit N10bn hotel to FG
    added September 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Companies Linked to Patience Jonathan Appeal against Conviction
    added April 18, 2017 from This Day News
  5. Photos: EFCC seizes N948m aircraft allegedly belonging to ex-governor Ali Modu Sheriff
    added January 18, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog