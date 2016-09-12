A hotel allegedly belonging to former First Lady Patience Jonathan‘s has been seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), punch reports. The hotel valued to be about N2bn by some of the area’s estate agents is not yet open to the public. She is said to have not visited the hotel this year as against […] The post N2bn Hotel Allegedly Belonging to Patience Jonathan Seized by EFCC appeared first on BellaNaija.

