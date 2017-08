The Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport has directed Dana Group and 12 other companies, allegedly involved in N30tn revenue scam, to appear before it or face the full wrath of the law on Monday. The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, who made this known in a statement […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 18, 2017

from The Punch News